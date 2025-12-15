TRANSACTION: Admirals Claim the Rights to Forward Nathan Noel

The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announce today they have acquired forward Nathan Noel from the Iowa Heartlanders via waiver claim.

Noel, 28, comes to Norfolk in the middle of his eighth season of professional hockey. The St. John's, Newfoundland, native spent four years with the QMJHL's St. John's Sea Dogs from 2013-2017 and won the Memorial Cup with the Sea Dogs in his final season.

Noel was drafted by the Chicago Blackhawks #113 overall in the fourth round of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft and spent 2017-2020 between the AHL Rockford IceHogs and ECHL Indy Fuel. In that time, Noel played in 71 AHL games.

Most recently, Noel spent the second half of the 2024-25 season and the start of the 2025-26 season with the Iowa Heartlanders, and earned 97 penalty minutes in 17 games played with Iowa last season.

Noel will wear #41 for the Admirals.

