Toss a Tomato, Win Some Dough Goes Virtual, with Drop from Rafters

Toss a Tomato, Win Some Dough with the Maine Mariners

(Maine Mariners)

PORTLAND, ME - "Toss a Tomato, Win Some Dough," has been a popular staple at Maine Mariners home games through the first two seasons of operation. Despite not playing a 2020-21 season, the Mariners have revived the game in a virtual way, with a "tomato drop" from the rafters of the Cross Insurance Arena.

Evergreen Credit Union is sponsoring the "virtual tomato drop," which will take place on a date to be determined in early April. As is the case at Mariners home games, fans can purchase one tomato [stress ball] for $1 or six for $5. Sales are taking place at MarinersOfMaine.com/shop. Tomatoes "ID numbers" will then be assigned based on the amount of tomatoes purchased by a given individual.

The tomatoes will be dumped, all at once, from the rafters of the Cross Insurance Arena, directly above "center ice," where the target will be placed, as usual. The grand prize will be 50% of the money collected, along with a 7 day luxury hotel stay from Steele Hill Vacation Club to Orlando, FL or Las Vegas, NV, not including travel costs. Additional prizes from the Mariners, Jersey Mike's Subs, Three Dollar Deweys, and R.E.D.D. Protein Bars will also be given away.

Net proceeds from the virtual tomato drop will be donated to Good Shepherd Food Bank. A promotional video for the virtual tomato toss can be seen here.

The 2021-22 Mariners season is presented by Hannaford To Go, and will begin with the home opener on October 22nd at the Cross Insurance Arena against the Worcester Railers. Fans can put down a deposit of $50 on full season tickets for the 2021-22 season here. Half season, 12-game mini plans, and 10-ticket flex plans are also available for purchase, starting at $170. Single game and group ticket information will be available in the coming months, as well as a full 2021-22 schedule. More information on ticketing options is available by calling 833-GO-MAINE, emailing mariners-sales@comcastspectacor.com, or by visiting MarinersOfMaine.com.

