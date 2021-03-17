Game Preview: Solar Bears at Icemen, March 17, 2021

March 17, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release







Jacksonville Icemen vs. Orlando Solar Bears

March 17, 2021 at Veterans Memorial Arena, 7:00 p.m.

Broadcast Information: www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen & FloHockey.TV

Promotions: St. Patrick's Day Game, $2 Beer & Wine Specials

About Today's Game: Tonight the two teams meet for the first of four meetings this week. The Icemen will also play host to Orlando on Friday and Sunday afternoon, while the Solar Bears welcome Jacksonville on Saturday at the Amway Center. The four-game set presents an important set of games as it relates to the Eastern Conference standings. Playoffs this season will be determined by points percentage, and the Icemen have an opportunity to gain significant ground on Orlando and in the standings. Meanwhile Orlando has the chance to extend it's lead even further over Jacksonville, which sets the stage for this mid-March match-up.

Series History: The Solar Bears lead the season series 4-1-1 while also leading the All-Time series 29-6-2-0.

About the Icemen: Forward Nick Saracino leads the Icemen in scoring against Orlando this season with eight points (2g, 6a)....The Icemen are ranked third in the league on the penalty kill at 86.7-percent....Jacksonville is 8-2-1-2 when scoring first, while the Solar Bears are 12-1-2-1 when they score first.

About the Solar Bears: Jake Coughler recorded a hat trick in his previous outing against Jacksonville back on February 28. Coughler leads the Solar Bears in scoring against the Icemen with seven points (4g, 3a). It is expected that the Icemen will see goaltender Clint Windsor at some point this week. Windsor is 8-2-1-0, with a 2.43 goals-against average against Jacksonville this season.

Upcoming Home Games & Promotions

Tonight! St. Patrick's Day Celebration! Fans can enjoy $2 beer and wine specials!

Friday, March 19, vs. Orlando, 7:00 p.m. Lizard Kings Night! For one night only, the Jacksonville Lizard Kings return to JAX!

Sunday, March 21, vs. Orlando, 3:00 p.m. Publix Family Fun Day & Jewish Heritage Day!

Friday, March 26, vs. South Carolina, 7:00 p.m. Thanos Night! MCU Fans, come out and check out the Icemen as they wear special Thanos themed uniforms!

