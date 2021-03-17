Aubrun Assigned by Rockford

March 17, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs announced Wednesday that they have assigned goaltender Tom Aubrun to the Indy Fuel.

Aubrun, 25, arrives in Indy with four ECHL games under his belt and one AHL game. Through four ECHL games, Aubrun has put together a 4.43 goals-against average and .860 save percentage. Appearing in one game with the IceHogs, the native of Chamonix-Mont-Blanc, France has earned a 3.79 goals-against average and .895 save percentage.

Aubrun will join the Fuel as they begin a four-game road trip on Wednesday at Wichita. After facing Wichita on Wednesday, Indy will travel to Kansas City to begin three games in three days on Friday.

Various ticket options are now on sale for the Fuel's 7th season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Lock up your seat for every second of the action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum with a Fuel Ticket Plan - grab yours by heading to IndyFuelHockey.com or by calling the Fuel front office at 317-925-FUEL. Don't forget to follow the Fuel on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (IndyFuel) for news, updates, contests and much more throughout the 2020-21 season.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 17, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.