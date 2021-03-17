Game Day Preview: Tulsa at Allen, 7:05 PM

Allen, TEXAS - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), and Iowa Wild (AHL), face the Tulsa Oilers tonight, for the first time since January 24th. The Americans are 3-1-0 against our neighbors from Oklahoma this season.

ALLEN AMERICANS TONIGHT:

PREGAME SHOW: 6:50 PM CST

PUCK DROP: 7:05 PM CST

WATCH LIVE: FLOHOCKEY.TV

LISTEN LIVE: AMERICANS 24/7

ON THE CALL: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald

POSTGAME PARTY: BAR LOUIE, VILLAGE AT ALLEN

Next Home Game: Friday, March 19th vs Tulsa Oilers.

ABOUT LAST GAME:

Salt Lake City, Utah - The Allen Americans were outscored four to nothing after tying the game in the second period last Sunday, as the Utah Grizzlies salvaged the final game of a three game weekend series with a 5-1 victory over the Americans. Spencer Asuchak had the only Allen goal.

RED HOT:

The Tulsa Oilers come into tonight's game against the Americans having won four straight games. Danny Moynihan, who leads the Oilers with 27 points, is riding a four-game point streak.

WHO TO WATCH:

Corey Mackin and Samuel Laberge lead the way against the Tulsa Oilers with five points each. Mackin has three goals and two helpers in four games, while Laberge has five assists in two games. Jesse Mychan has four points in three games (3 goals and 1 assist).

COMPARING ALLEN AND TULSA:

ALLEN:

HOME: 7-1-1-0

AWAY: 12-9-0-0

OVERALL: 19-10-1-0

Last 10: 5-5-0-0

ALLEN AMERICANS TEAM LEADERS:

Goals: Jesse Mychan, 15

Assists: Matt Register 18

Points: Corey Mackin, 28

+/-: Conner Bleackley, +12

PIM: Zane Franklin, 55

TULSA OILERS:

HOME: 6-7-1-1

AWAY: 10-7-1-0

OVERALL: 16-14-2-1

Last 10: 6-4-0-0

TULSA TEAM LEADERS:

Goals: Danny Moynihan, 15

Assists: Adam Pleskach, 15

Points: Danny Moynihan, 27

+/-: Danny Moynihan +13

PIM: Mike McKee, 90

