Thunder Snaps Winless Skid with Victory on St. Patrick's Day

March 17, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release









WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita got back to its winning ways on Wednesday night, holding of a late rally from the Indy Fuel for a 3-2 victory at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Matteo Gennaro scored a pair of goals, Patrik Parkkonen had a goal and an assist and Anthony Beauregard had two helpers. Evan Weninger was solid in net, stopping 42 shots for his 13th win of the year.

Gennaro got the scoring started with just one second left in the first. He re-directed a shot from Austin McIlmurray on the power play to make it 1-0.

In the second, Parkkonen caught a beautiful feed from Beauregard during a two-on-one rush and beat Dan Bakala to increase the lead to 2-0. Gennaro made it 3-0 at 14:29 when Stephen Johnson found him down the slot from behind the net and he hammered a one-timer for his second of the contest.

Diego Cuglietta cut the lead to 3-1 with a power play marker at 17:49 of the second. Willie Raskob took a shot towards the net from the blue line that Cuglietta knocked out of the air and it got past Weninger.

Mathew Thompson cut the lead to 3-2 at 12:11 of the third period. He found a loose puck at the right dot and blasted one past Weninger for his third of the season.

Indy pulled Bakala in the final minute, but the Thunder defense was too strong and held on for the win.

Wichita snapped a five-game winless skid and has power play goals in four-straight games. Wichita improves to 7-5-3 all-time on St. Patrick's Day.

Gennaro recorded his third two-goal outing of the season. Parkkonen tallied his first goal in regulation of the year. Beauregard moves into first overall in the league with 35 points.

The Thunder heads to Wheeling for the first time in franchise history to begin a three-game set on Friday night against the Nailers.

