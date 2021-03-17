Shepard Recalled by Hershey Bears
March 17, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced Wednesday that goaltender Hunter Shepard has been recalled by Hershey.
Shepard, 25, has a 3-4-1 record in nine appearances with South Carolina during his rookie professional season with a 2.76 goals-against average and a 0.912 save percentage. The Grand Rapids, Minn. native has played a total of 501 minutes in between the pipes for the Stingrays.
Previously, Shepard was named the ECHL's Goaltender of the Month after December after posting a 2-0-1 record in three outings with a 1.89 goals-against average and a save percentage of 0.935.
Prior to turning pro, the 6-foot-1, 210-pound netminder appeared in 119 career NCAA games at the University of Minnesota-Duluth where he went 76-37-5 with 17 shutouts, a 1.94 goals-against average and a save percentage of .922.
The backstop guided the Bulldogs to back-to-back NCAA National Championships in 2018 and 2019 and started an NCAA-record 115 straight games from Oct. 21, 2017 to Mar. 7, 2020. He was a three-time Mike Richter Award Finalist and a three-time All-NCHC selection in his illustrious NCAA tenure.
South Carolina is home this weekend to host the Fort Wayne Komets for a 3-game series at the North Charleston Coliseum beginning Friday night at 7:05 p.m.
