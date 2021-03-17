Icemen Impressive in St. Patrick's Day Match with Orlando

JACKSONVILLE, FL - Brendan Warren scored a goal and added an assist, while goaltender Charles Williams made 31 saves to guide the Icemen to a 5-3 victory over the Orlando Solar Bears on Wednesday's St. Patrick's Day contest at Veterans Memorial Arena.

The Icemen were ready right from the start as they spent a lot of time in the offensive zone to open the game. A few minutes in, Icemen forward Derek Lodermeier scored off a quick wrist shot to give Jacksonville an early l-0 lead.

Moments later, Solar Bears forward Tyler Bird scored to tie the game a one a piece. However, with two minutes left in the opening period, Jacksonville forward Brendan Warren off the rebound of a Trevor Hamilton shot to bring the Icemen's lead back to one.

The Icemen had another quick start in period two as Icemen forward Nick Saracino scored a goal off the rebound as well, just four minutes into the period to give the Icemen a two-goal lead.

Solar Bears goaltender Clint Windsor was able to backstop his team in the second period, stopping 17 of 18 shots. Icemen goaltender Charles Williams also made some outstanding saves as well to keep his team up by a 3-1 count after 40 minutes of play.

Jacksonville kept it going in the third, and added a fourth goal when forward Brandon Gignac was able to score off a baseball like tip to increase Jacksonville's lead t0 4-1.

Orlando got back on the board in the closing minutes on a power play goal by Aaron Luchuk, but Jacksonville's Christopher Brown scored an empty-net tally to seat the St. Patrick's Day showdown for the icemen by a 5-2 score.

The Icemen are home against the Orlando Solar Bears on March 19th at 7 pm for Lizard Kings night.

