Thunder Edge Fuel 3-2 in Wichita

March 17, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







WICHITA - The Fuel would outshoot the Thunder 44-30 across three periods and see goals from Diego Cuglietta and Mat Thompson but it was not enough for a comeback victory as Wichita won 3-2 at Intrust Bank Arena Wednesday night.

The Fuel and the Thunder traded several power play chances throughout the first period before Wichita found themselves on the man advantage with less than two minutes remaining in the frame. Austin McIlmurray fired a shot from the slot and Matteo Gennaro tipped it in to make it 1-0 for the Thunder in the final second of the first.

Wichita widened their lead when Anthony Beauregard fed Patrik Parkkonen a cross ice pass in front of the net to make it 2-0 at 10:54 in the second. Gennaro got his second of the night off of a one-timer in the slot at 14:29. The Fuel got on the board for the first time of the night three minutes later when Cuglietta defected a wrist shot from Willie Raskob bringing the score to 3-1 at the end of the second.

Thompson gave the Fuel life at 12:11 in the third when he hammered home a one-timer from Nic Pierog to make it 3-2 for Indy, but it was not enough for a comeback win as the Thunder took the one goal win.

The Fuel continue their road trip as they take on the Kansas City Mavericks for three games in three days this weekend at Cable Dahmer Arena.

