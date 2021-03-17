Grizzlies Acquire Prapavessis in Trade

Defenseman Michael Prapavessis with the Orlando Solar Bears

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have acquired defenseman Michael Prapavessis in a trade with the Orlando Solar Bears in exchange for future considerations.

Prapavessis scored 4 assists and had a +4 rating for the Solar Bears this season. He also has experience in the ECHL with Cincinnati and Jacksonville as well as 56 games with the AHL's Cleveland Monsters over the last 2 seasons.

He played his college hockey at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (R.P.I) from 2015-2018. Prapavessis was drafted in the 4th round (105th overall) by the Dallas Stars in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

Prapavessis will wear number 7 for the Grizzlies, who are at Rapid City on March 19th and 20th. The Grizz are home for a big 4 game series vs Tulsa on March 24th and 26th-28th. Tickets for every Grizzlies game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

