ECHL Transactions - March 17

March 17, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, March 17, 2021:

Allen:

Add Kameron Kielly, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Will Lochead, D activated from reserve

Add Frank DiChiara, F activated from reserve

Delete Dyson Stevenson, F placed on reserve

Delete Nolan Kneen, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/15)

Indy:

Add Tom Aubrun, G assigned by Rockford

Add Tim Shoup, D activated from reserve

Add Alex Rauter, F activated from reserve

Delete Darian Skeoch, F placed on reserve

Delete Tim Davison, D placed on reserve

Delete Billy Christopoulos, G loaned to Hershey

Jacksonville:

Add Chase Harrison, D activated from reserve

Add Pascal Aquin, F activated from reserve

Delete Matt Marquardt, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Matt Ginn, G activated from reserve

Delete Sean Romeo, G traded to South Carolina

South Carolina:

Delete Graham Knott, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Hunter Shepard, G recalled by Hershey

Tulsa:

Add Brent Gates, F returned from loan to San Diego

Utah:

Add Michael Prapavessis, D added to active roster (traded from Orlando)

Delete Brad Barone, G placed on reserve

Delete Joe Wegwerth, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/14)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 17, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.