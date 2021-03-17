ECHL Transactions - March 17
March 17, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, March 17, 2021:
Allen:
Add Kameron Kielly, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Will Lochead, D activated from reserve
Add Frank DiChiara, F activated from reserve
Delete Dyson Stevenson, F placed on reserve
Delete Nolan Kneen, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/15)
Indy:
Add Tom Aubrun, G assigned by Rockford
Add Tim Shoup, D activated from reserve
Add Alex Rauter, F activated from reserve
Delete Darian Skeoch, F placed on reserve
Delete Tim Davison, D placed on reserve
Delete Billy Christopoulos, G loaned to Hershey
Jacksonville:
Add Chase Harrison, D activated from reserve
Add Pascal Aquin, F activated from reserve
Delete Matt Marquardt, F placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Matt Ginn, G activated from reserve
Delete Sean Romeo, G traded to South Carolina
South Carolina:
Delete Graham Knott, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Hunter Shepard, G recalled by Hershey
Tulsa:
Add Brent Gates, F returned from loan to San Diego
Utah:
Add Michael Prapavessis, D added to active roster (traded from Orlando)
Delete Brad Barone, G placed on reserve
Delete Joe Wegwerth, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/14)
