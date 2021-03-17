Mavericks Announce Partnership with A.L. Huber General Contractor

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks announced today it has entered into a partnership with A.L. Huber General Contractor for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons.

The partnership will include sponsored warmup jerseys and sponsorship of the Mavericks pregame show.

Before every home game, the Mavericks pregame show airs 50 minutes before puck drop exclusively on FloSports. Tune in to the pre-game show across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, and Chromecast.

The warmup jerseys will debut this weekend on Saturday, March 20 before the Mavericks face off against the Indy Fuel at 7:05 p.m. at Cable Dahmer Arena.

