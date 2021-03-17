GAME REPORT: Oilers Extend Win Streak to Five in Overtime Tilt at Allen

ALLEN, TX - The Oilers won their fifth-straight game on Wednesday night, defeating the Americans 3-2 in overtime at the Allen Event Center.

Allen drew first blood a little more than halfway through the opening period when Spencer Asuchak drove through the left circle, lifting the puck over the shoulder of Devin Williams. Asuchak's goal was the lone tally of the frame. Williams steered aside 12 of 13 Americans' chances.

Scott Conway made it a 2-0 Allen lead, releasing a wrister from the high slot 8:55 into the middle period. Garret Cockerill solved Justin Kaplemaster with 59 seconds left in the period, blasting a shot from the left circle, giving the defenseman his team-leading fourth power-play goal of the season.

Tulsa pulled level 9:30 into the final frame when Vincent Marleau roofed an in-tight chance over Kaplemaster. Marleau's second goal of the season closed out the scoring in regulation, forcing overtime.

It took the Oilers 50 seconds to win the game. Marleau motored out to the neutral zone before finding Matt Lane, who tapped the feed past Kaplemaster for his third overtime-winning goal of the season.

The Oilers battle Allen three more times this week, starting Friday at the Allen Event Center at 7:05 p.m. The Oilers return to Tulsa on Saturday, squaring off against the Americans at 7:05 p.m. before closing the week out with a Sunday Family Funday game at 4:05 p.m. at the BOK Center.

