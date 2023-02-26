Toronto Marlies Host Syracuse Crunch in Final Meeting of Regular Season

The Toronto Marlies close out the weekend with a game against the Syracuse Crunch on Sunday afternoon. This will be the final of six regular season matchups between the two teams.

The two teams last met on December 9th when the Marlies won 5-2. Currently, Toronto has won three of the previous five matchups.

Both teams head into Sunday's game with a win. Toronto is coming off a 3-2 win over the Laval Rocket on Saturday, while Syracuse won 3-2 over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Friday. Both teams currently sit towards the top of the North division standings with Toronto in first place and Syracuse in third.

Players to look out for on the Marlies side include Bobby McMann who has seven goals in five consecutive games, and Max Ellis who has five points (4G, 1A) through his last five games. On the Crunch side, Alex Barré -Boulet leads the way with 62 points (17G, 45A).

Puck drop is at 4:00pm on the Toronto Maple Leafs app and AHLTV.

