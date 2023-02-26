Rocco Grimaldi Note
February 26, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
Rocco Grimaldi capped a multi-point performance tonight for San Diego in Ontario with an overtime game-winning goal, leading the Gulls to a 2-1 victory. The right wing currently leads the American Hockey League with 27 goals. Also, Grimaldi ends February with 10 goals, tying former Gulls captain Sam Carrick (Nov. 2019) for the most goals earned over a single month in the team's AHL history and setting a career best for goals earned in month (previous: nine goals in Dec. 2017).
In addition, the Rossmoor, Calif. native posted eight goals in his last six games and 10 of the Gulls' 22 goals in February, accounting for 45.5% of the team's scoring during the month. Grimaldi also added his 27th assist of the season in the effort, increasing his tally to 27-27=54 points to rank eighth in the AHL and top the Gulls leaderboard in all scoring categories.
