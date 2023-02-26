Bridgeport Islanders Host Phantoms at 5 p.m. Tonight

February 26, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release







BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders continue their season-long, six-game homestand tonight when they welcome the Lehigh Valley Phantoms to Total Mortgage Arena for a 5 p.m. puck drop. Last night, Andy Andreoff and Chris Terry each scored a power-play goal against the Charlotte Checkers, but the Islanders saw their four-game win streak come to an end in a 5-2 loss. William Dufour added his second consecutive multi-point effort with two assists and Dennis Cholowski also had two helpers. Bridgeport went 2-for-4 on the power play and 6-for-7 on the penalty kill. Jakub Skarek (8-12-3) made 38 saves.

TICKETS: Available here

LISTEN: https://bit.ly/BridgeportIslanders

WATCH: AHLTV.com

GAME AT A GLANCE

Tonight's game is the sixth of eight meetings between the Islanders and Phantoms this season, and the second of four in Connecticut. Bridgeport is 2-2-0-1 in the series, but the Phantoms have points in four straight matchups including their 3-0 win against the Islanders on Feb. 11th at home. Lehigh Valley took the only meeting at Total Mortgage Arena thus far in a 3-1 final on Jan. 11th. Former Phantom Andy Andreoff leads all players in the season series with eight points (4g, 4a) in six contests.

VIEW FROM ALLENTOWN

The fourth-place Phantoms are in the midst of a four-game road trip, looking to bounce back after a 4-3 shootout loss in Hershey last night. It was Lehigh Valley's third straight loss (0-2-0-1). Tyson Foerster, Wyatt Wylie and Hayden Hodgson all scored, while Nolan Maier (2-1-2) made 24 saves in 65 minutes and stopped two of four in the shootout. The Phantoms are led by rookie forward Elliot Desnoyers in goals (19) and points (36). Foerster, an AHL All-Star, is close behind with 18 goals and 35 points in 52 games.

DUFOUR STAYS HOT

William Dufour scored twice for the second time this season on Thursday and followed that effort with two assists last night. He has 10 points (4g, 6a) in his last seven games. Dufour is tied for sixth among AHL rookies in goals (18) and shares ninth among rookies in points (36). The 21-year-old winger leads the Islanders in power-play points (17) and is fifth on the club in multi-point games (9). Bridgeport is 6-2-1-0 when Dufour has at least two points.

YOLO CHOLO

Along with Dufour, Dennis Cholowski also has back-to-back multi-point games after earning two assists both Thursday and last night. Cholowski has eight points (1g, 7a) in his last seven games and is third on the Islanders in helpers (25), trailing Chris Terry (33) and Ruslan Iskhakov (27).

QUICK HITS

The Islanders have scored a power-play goal in four of their last five games and five of their last seven, but have allowed a power-play tally in six straight games and seven of their last eight...Ruslan Iskhakov is third among all AHL rookies in assists (27) and ranks sixth in points (39)... He saw a four-game point streak come to an end last night... Samuel Bolduc saw his three-game point streak end last night... Bolduc is tied for 11th among AHL defensemen in points (31)... Chris Terry has 13 points (6g, 7a) in his last 11 games... Cory Schneider is third among AHL goalies in save percentage (.922), tied for 10th in wins (15), and 13th in GAA (2.57)... Bridgeport is seventh in the Atlantic Division standings, one point behind Hartford with one game in hand... They are just two points behind the Phantoms, who share fourth place with Springfield... The Islanders have one game in hand on the Phantoms entering today's matchup.

AFFILIATES

New York Islanders (30-25-7): Last: 3-2 L vs. Los Angeles, Friday -- Next: Today at Winnipeg, 3:30 p.m. ET

Worcester Railers (26-24-3-0): Last: 4-1 L at Jacksonville, last night -- Next: Today vs. Savannah, 3 p.m. ET

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 26, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.