Rangers Recall Carpenter, Assign Lockwood and Leschyshyn to Wolf Pack

February 26, 2023







HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has recalled forward Ryan Carpenter from the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack. The club has also assigned forward Jake Leschyshyn to the Wolf Pack.

In addition, on Saturday, the Rangers acquired forward Will Lockwood and a seventh-round pick in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for forward Vitali Kravtsov. The club has assigned Lockwood to the Wolf Pack.

Leschyshyn, 23, joins the Wolf Pack after appearing in 35 NHL games this season with the Rangers and Vegas Golden Knights. Leschyshyn was claimed off waivers by the Rangers from the Golden Knights on January 11th.

In 76 career NHL games with the Rangers and Golden Knights, Leschyshyn has scored six points (2 g, 4 a). In addition, the native of Raleigh, North Carolina, has skated in 137 career AHL games with the Chicago Wolves and Henderson Silver Knights. He has collected 46 points (24 g, 22 a) in that span.

Selected in the second round, 62nd overall, by the Golden Knights in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, Leschyshyn joins his father, Curtis, in Hartford hockey history. Curtis Leschyshyn played 64 games for the NHL's Hartford Whalers during the 1996-97 campaign.

Lockwood, 24, has split this season between the Canucks and their AHL affiliate, the Abbotsford Canucks. In 13 NHL games with the Canucks this season, Lockwood has registered an assist. In 26 games with AHL Abbotsford, Lockwood has scored a career-high twelve goals. In all, he has 18 points (12 g, 6 a).

Selected in the third round, 64th overall, by the Canucks in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, Lockwood has appeared in 28 career NHL games, all with Vancouver. He's also skated in 96 career AHL games with the Abbotsford Canucks and Utica Comets, scoring 54 points (25 g, 29 a).

A native of Royal Oaks, MI, Lockwood played college hockey at the University of Michigan prior to turning pro. He served as captain of the Wolverines during the 2019-20 campaign. In addition, Lockwood helped lead Team USA to a Bronze Medal at the 2018 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship. He's also represented the United States at the U17 and U18 levels in international play.

Carpenter, 32, has scored 28 points (13 g, 15 a) in 31 games with the Wolf Pack this season. On Saturday night, he collected three points (1 g, 2 a) in the club's 4-1 victory over the Syracuse Crunch. In addition to his time in the Connecticut capital this season, Carpenter has scored three points (1 g, 2 a) in 21 games with the Rangers.

The native of Oviedo, Florida, has skated in 329 career NHL games with the Rangers, Calgary Flames, Chicago Blackhawks, Vegas Golden Knights, and San Jose Sharks.

