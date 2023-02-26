Desnoyers and Ersson Returned to Phantoms

February 26, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release









Lehigh Valley Phantoms forward Elliot Desnoyers

(Lehigh Valley Phantoms) Lehigh Valley Phantoms forward Elliot Desnoyers(Lehigh Valley Phantoms)

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have assigned forward Elliot Desnoyers and goaltender Sam Ersson to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Ersson, 23, recorded his first career AHL shutout in his most recent game with the Phantoms on February 11 with 15 saves in a 3-0 win against the Bridgeport Islanders. He is 15-10-1, 2.58, .911 with the Phantoms this season. With the Philadelphia Flyers this year, Ersson is 6-1-0, 3.07, .898 and last week became just the eighth goalie in NHL history to begin a career with a 6-0-0 mark.

Ersson's first recall in December and January included his first NHL win on December 31, 2022 at the Los Angeles Kings and also his first NHL shutout on January 9, 2023 at Buffalo. Since returning to the Phantoms from January 20 through February 13, Ersson went 6-2-0, 2.27, .915.

Desnoyers, 21, has had a stellar rookie campaign with the Phantoms and tops the team with 19 goals and 36 points in 48 games. His 17 assists are tied for second on the Phantoms and he is third among AHL rookies in goals.

The 5'11" left-handed shooter for Saint-Hyacinthe, PQ and Round 5 selection of the Flyers in 2020 made his NHL debut on Saturday, February 25 for the Philadelphia Flyers at New Jersey. Desnoyers became the third Lehigh Valley developed player this season to make his NHL debut with the Flyers joining Olle Lycksell and Sam Ersson.

Desnoyers has been on a torrid pace in February scoring 5-7-12 in just seven games played (while missing three games due to injury or illness). He recently had a career-best four-point game on Sunday, February 19 with one goal and three assists while factoring in on each of the team's four goals against Hartford and helping linemate Garrett Wilson record the team's first hat trick of the season.

The Phantoms are in action this evening at the Bridgeport Islanders in a Sunday tilt starting at 5:00 p.m.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 26, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.