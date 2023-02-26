Chris Ortiz Reassigned to Wheeling

February 26, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have reassigned defenseman Chris Ortiz to their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

Additionally, the Penguins have released forward Justin Addamo from his PTO.

In 15 games with the Penguins last season, Ortiz has three assists. In 23 career AHL games played with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, the 22-year-old blueliner has produced one goal and four assists for five points.

Ortiz generated two goals and 17 assists for 19 points in 28 games with Wheeling. At the time of his recall to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Jan. 4, his 17 assists were tied for the most on the team. Also, 10 of Ortiz's 17 helpers have come on the power play, most on the Nailers.

Ortiz has 57 points (14G-43A) in 82 career ECHL games, all played as a member of the Nailers.

Addamo has appeared in five games for the Penguins this season and did not record any points in those games. The 6-foot-6 rookie returns to Wheeling as the team's leading goal-scorer with 21 tallies on the year.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is Wednesday, Mar. 1 against the Hershey Bears. Game time between the Penguins and Bears is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at Giant Center.

The Penguins' next home game is Wednesday, Mar. 8, when the Toronto Marlies come to town for the first and only time this season. Puck drop for the Penguins and Marlies is 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

Individual game tickets for Penguins home games as well as season-ticket packages for the 2022-23 season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 26, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.