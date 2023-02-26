Crunch Shutout Marlies, 1-0

February 26, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Hugo Alnefelt and the Syracuse Crunch shutout the Toronto Marlies, 1-0, tonight at Coca-Cola Coliseum.

The win advances the Crunch to 25-19-4-3 on the season. Syracuse also takes the six-game season series against Toronto, 3-2-1-0.

Alnefelt turned aside all 16 shots he faced to record his third shutout of the season. Keith Petruzzelli stopped 34-of-35 shots in net for the Marlies.

Syracuse converted on 1-of-4 power play opportunities, while the penalty kill was a perfect 2-for-2.

The Crunch scored the only goal of the game 8:26 into the first period on the man-advantage. Gabriel Dumont was down low in front of the net to redirect a left-point shot from Darren Raddysh.

The Crunch return home to host the Cleveland Monsters on Wednesday.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2022-23 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

Crunchables: Gabriel Dumont has goals in back-to-back games...The Crunch have shutout four teams this season - Charlotte, Utica, Providence and Toronto.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 26, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.