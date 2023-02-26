Wolves Wrap Busy Stretch with 2-1 Win over Roadrunners

February 26, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release







ROSEMONT, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves wrapped up a stretch of three games in three days with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over the Tucson Roadrunners on Sunday at Allstate Arena.

Vasily Ponomarev led the way with a goal and an assist, Mackenzie MacEachern also scored and Pyotr Kochetkov was stellar in goal to lift the Wolves to their seventh win in their last 10 games.

The defending Calder Cup champion Wolves went 2-1-0-0 during their trio of consecutive games after snapping Tucson's three-game winning streak.

Ponomarev got the Wolves off to a strong start when he notched his team-leading 14th goal of the season in the latter stages of the opening period. The center got his stick on a long shot to redirect the puck past Grand Rapids goaltender Tyler Parks. William Lagesson and Nathan Sucese were awarded assists on the score.

Early in the second, MacEachern cruised through the slot and redirected a nifty pass from Max Lajoie into the net to give the Wolves a two-score advantage. The goal, also assisted by Ponomarev, marked MacEachern's third tally of the season.

Later in the period, Bokondji Imama scored for the Roadrunners to cut the Wolves' lead to 2-1.

Kochetkov stymied Tucson the rest of the way and finished with 28 saves to up his record to 11-4-1-1. Parks (21 saves) suffered the loss for the Roadrunners.

The Wolves improved 22-24-3-2 on the season while Tucson dropped to 24-26-4-0.

Up next: The Wolves travel to Grand Rapids to face the Griffins on Wednesday (6 p.m.; AHLTV).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 26, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.