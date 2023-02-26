NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, CFL stats



Stauber Assigned to Rockford

February 26, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release


The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has activated goaltender Alex Stalock (oculomotor dysfunction) from injured reserve and assigned goaltender Jaxson Stauber to Rockford.

Stauber, 23, holds a 6-4-0-0 record with the IceHogs this season alongside a 3.06 goals-against average and a .896 save percentage.

The IceHogs play next on Wednesday, Mar. 1 against the Toronto Marlies at 10 a.m. at Coca-Cola Coliseum. The next home game for Rockford is on Wednesday, Mar. 15 against the Manitoba Moose.

Check out the Rockford IceHogs Statistics

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

American Hockey League Stories from February 26, 2023


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Rockford IceHogs Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central