Stauber Assigned to Rockford
February 26, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has activated goaltender Alex Stalock (oculomotor dysfunction) from injured reserve and assigned goaltender Jaxson Stauber to Rockford.
Stauber, 23, holds a 6-4-0-0 record with the IceHogs this season alongside a 3.06 goals-against average and a .896 save percentage.
The IceHogs play next on Wednesday, Mar. 1 against the Toronto Marlies at 10 a.m. at Coca-Cola Coliseum. The next home game for Rockford is on Wednesday, Mar. 15 against the Manitoba Moose.
