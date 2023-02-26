Phantoms Get Past Islanders, 4-3

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders (23-21-7-1), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, scored three straight goals in the second period but allowed four in a row after that in a 4-3 loss to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (26-21-3-3) at Total Mortgage Arena on Sunday.

Cole Bardreau, William Dufour and Ruslan Iskhakov all found the back of the net, while Cory Schneider (15-5-3) made 37 saves on 41 shots. Iskhakov's goal came on a mind-boggling, highlight-reel move during a penalty shot in which he went between his legs and flipped a backhand shot into the top left corner.

Bardreau got Bridgeport on the board first with a redirection that made its way past Samuel Ersson at 6:46 of the second. The defensive pairing of Paul LaDue and Robin Salo set it up, with LaDue throwing the puck to the front of the net for the Bardreau tip. It was his 12th goal of the season and Bridgeport's only tally at even strength.

The Islanders converted on their first power play of the second period when Dufour snapped a shot from the left side that filtered its way through traffic to make it 2-0 at 12:40 of the middle frame. Dennis Cholowski and Andy Andreoff had the assists. It was Dufour's 19th goal of the season, tied for third among all AHL rookies.

Iskhakov extended the advantage to 3-0 with an incredible penalty-shot goal after being taken down on a breakaway. The rookie picked up the puck at center ice and glided slowly toward the goal before faking a backhand move, opting to lift a between-the-legs shot over the shoulder of Ersson instead. It was Iskhakov's 13th goal of the season.

Lehigh Valley started its comeback with a shorthanded goal from Adam Brooks in the final three minutes of the second period, making it 3-1. Adam Ginning brought the Phantoms back within one with a wrist shot above the left circle that went off the crossbar and in, shrinking the Islanders lead at 3:08 of the third.

Lehigh Valley netted the equalizer on a Garrett Wilson goal that stood after a lengthy video review at the 9:48 mark. All three Phantoms' goals came in the span of 12:37.

The Phantoms then took the lead with 4:27 remaining when Artem Anisimov buried a rebound that kicked off the right pad of Schneider following Ronnie Attard's slap shot.

The Islanders went 1-for-5 on the power play and 4-for-4 on the penalty kill. They fell to 2-3-0-1 against Lehigh Valley this season.

Next Time Out: The Islanders begin the month of March with three more home games, with the first coming Thursday night at 7 p.m. against the Providence Bruins. Doors open at 6 p.m. The game can be seen live via AHLTV.com or heard on the Bridgeport Islanders Radio Network.

