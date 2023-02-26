Belleville Sens Conclude Road Trip with Impressive Win in Hershey

HERSHEY, PA - A three-point performance and a highlight-reel shorthanded marker from Jake Lucchini made the difference as the Belleville Senators concluded their three-game road trip with a 4-2 win over the Hershey Bears on Sunday afternoon at Giant Center.

Hershey opened the scoring when Beck Malenstyn found the back of the net with a redirection 3:19 into the contest. Later in the frame, the Senators equalized as Egor Sokolov capitalized on a fortunate bounce for his 14th of the campaign.

In the second, Belleville took a 2-1 lead through a nifty shorthanded goal from Lucchini with 5:25 remaining in the period.

In the third, Belleville continued to build on their advantage after Cole Reinhardt notched the eventual game-winner on the power play at the 17:01 mark of the stanza. However, the Bears wouldn't go away quietly as Mike Vecchione scored with an extra attacker on the ice. Despite that tally, Sokolov secured the hard-fought road victory with an empty net goal with under a minute to play in regulation time.

Sens On Special Teams:

Power Play: 2/7 |Penalty Kill: 5/5

Fast Facts:

Kevin Mandolese made 25 saves in the win.

Jake Lucchini has ten points over his last five games.

Cole Cassels record his 100th career AHL assist.

Cole Reinhardt has game-winning goals in back-to-back contests.

Dillon Heatherington and Cole Cassels skated in their 400th AHL game this afternoon.

With his three-point performance, Jake Lucchini moved into sole possession of third place on the Belleville Senators' all-time scoring list.

Sound Bytes: Interim Head Coach David Bell: "When your goalie is the best player on the ice, which I think ours was back-to-back nights, that gives you a chance."

