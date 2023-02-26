Game Preview: Bears vs. Senators, 3 p.m.

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2022-23 season, presented by Penn State Health, as they host the Belleville Senators this afternoon on Hersheypark Pass Night.

Hershey Bears (32-12-5-2) vs Belleville Senators (21-26-4-1)

February 26, 2023 | 3 p.m. | Game 52 | GIANT Center

Referees: Tyson Stewart (#85), Casey Terreri (#75)

Linespersons: J.P. Waleski (#14), Kirsten Welsh (#10)

Tonight's Promotion:

Hersheypark Pass Night (All fans will receive a 2023 Hersheypark ticket, valid for one-day admission through June 30, 2023)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, and Hershey Bears Hockey Club Hall of Famer Dave Fenyves, and Jim Jones on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM, Capitals Radio Network (Joined in progress), In-arena on 88.9 FM

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio Network (Joined in progress)

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 2:30 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears opened a five-game homestand last night with a 4-3 shootout victory over the visiting Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Lehigh Valley led 1-0 after 20 minutes on Tyson Foerster's 18th goal of the season, but Riley Sutter struck at 7:00 of the second period and Garrett Pilon tallied at 13:38 to give Hershey a 2-1 lead through two frames. Only 33 seconds into the third period, Mike Sgarbossa added his 18th goal of the season to give Hershey a 3-1 lead. The Bears could not hold the advantage as Wyatte Wylie and Hayden Hodgson struck for Lehigh Valley to force overtime, and a subsequent shootout. In the skills competition, Henrik Borgstrom collected the winning goal in the bottom of the fourth round to give Hershey the victory. Belleville earned an overtime win last night at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, scoring a 2-1 victory. Cole Reinhardt struck at 1:26 of the extra session and Dylan Ferguson stopped 38 shots in his Belleville debut to earn the win.

BIG-TIME BORGY:

Hershey forward Henrik Borgstrom was the hero last night with the game-deciding goal in the shootout. For Borgstrom, it marked his first shootout attempt as a Bear, and the fifth of his career. With his conversion last night, Borgstrom is now a perfect 5-for-5 in his AHL tenure in the skills competition. The Helsinki, Finland native has posted 20 points (7g, 13a) over 45 games with Hershey this season.

THE FRANK FACTOR:

With an assist last night, Hershey forward Ethen Frank enters tonight's game with points in three straight contests. Frank has three points (2g, 1a) in that span, and continues to pace the Bears in goals (23), power-play goals (8), and shots (136). His .93 points per game is the best among AHL rookies who have played at least 20 games. The Nebraska native scored two goals in Hershey's previous contest versus Belleville this year and is the first Bears rookie to hit 40 points since Riley Barber (55 points) and Travis Boyd (53 points) in 2015-16.

BELLEVILLE BULLETS:

Tonight marks Belleville's lone visit to GIANT Center this season, and the second and final head-to-head matchup between the Bears and Senators this year. Hershey claimed the previous outing, scoring a 4-2 comeback win at the CAA Arena on Jan. 21. The Bears trailed 2-0 after 40 minutes but got two goals from Ethen Frank, and tallies from Beck Malenstyn and Garret Pilon in the victory. The Senators are led by interim head coach David Bell, who took over on Feb. 3 when former Bears head coach Troy Mann was let go by the Ottawa Senators organization. Belleville has been ravaged by injuries as they have used 46 different players this season, including seven different goaltenders.

BEARS BITES:

Hershey goaltender Zach Fucale went 25-for-28 for his 16th victory of the season last night, matching his previous AHL single-season high (St. John's, 2015-16)...With his goal last night, Riley Sutter matched his career-best of nine points in a season...Belleville goaltending coach Justin Peters played for Hershey in 2015-16, leading the Bears to the 2016 Calder Cup Finals...The Senators have the 32nd-ranked road penalty kill in the AHL, coming into today's game at 70.7%...Belleville is 0-6-1-0 in afternoon games this season.

