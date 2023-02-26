Silver Knights Take 3 of 3 against Wranglers with 2-1 Victory at Home

February 26, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Henderson Silver Knights defeated the Calgary Wranglers, 2-1, at The Dollar Loan Center on Sunday afternoon. Kyle Marino scored the game-winning goal and Brendan Brisson notched his 20th point of the season with a goal in the third period.

The Wranglers opened the scoring with a goal from Mitch McLain at 3:17. It would be the only goal of the period.

The second period remained scoreless throughout. Henderson goaltender Jiri Patera stopped 13 of 13 shots during the period, including six minutes on the penalty kill.

Brisson, assisted by Connor Ford and Jake Bischoff, tied the game at one early in the third period.

Marinothen gave the Knights their first lead of the game. Assisted by Lukas Cormier and Maxim Marushev, he scored at the netfront with half of the third period to go.

Patera stopped 31 of 32 shots on goal for a .968 save percentage on the evening.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 26, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.