Toronto Marlies Host Charlotte Checkers in St. Patrick's Day Battle
March 16, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release
The Toronto Marlies host the Charlotte Checkers in a St. Patrick's Day battle at Scotiabank Arena in the first half of a back-to-back. This is the third of four matchups between the two clubs this season.
The two teams last met on February 11th when Toronto won 4-3. Currently, the series is split with both teams taking home a win.
Toronto heads into Friday's game with a 6-3 win over the Rochester Americans on Sunday, improving to a 40-16-2-1 record. While Charlotte is coming off a 4-3 loss to the Bridgeport Islanders on Saturday, falling to 33-20-3-3 on the season.
Players to look out for on the Marlies side include Bobby McMann who has 13 goals in his last 10 games, and Logan Shaw has 61 points (18G, 43A) in 56 games this season. On the Checkers side, Riley Nash leads the way with 48 points (21G, 27A).
The Marlies can clinch a playoff spot with just one point in Friday's game.
Puck drop is at 1:30pm on the Toronto Maple Leafs app and AHLTV.
