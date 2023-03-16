Monsters Sign Forward Justin Pearson to Two-Year AHL Contract
March 16, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Thursday that the team signed forward Justin Pearson to a two-year AHL contract beginning next season and an amateur tryout (ATO) contract for the remainder of the 2022-23 campaign. In 35 appearances for the University of Connecticut this season, Pearson posted 13-14-27 with 29 penalty minutes and a +1 rating.
A 6'1", 185 lb. left-shooting native of Nashua, NH, Pearson, 24, supplied 36-43-79 with 87 penalty minutes and a -7 rating in 129 career NCAA appearances for Yale University and UConn spanning five seasons from 2018-23 and was named to the 2019-20 All-Ivy League Honorable Mention Team.
The Monsters also announced Thursday that forward Ben Copeland was loaned to the ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings.
