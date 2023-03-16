Grimaldi Scores OT Winner in Rockford Home Debut

Rockford, Ill. - After two three-goal periods and a scoreless third, the Rockford IceHogs topped the Manitoba Moose 4-3 in overtime at the BMO Center on Wednesday night. Rocco Grimaldi netted the overtime winner for his first goal in a Rockford sweater, and Luke Philp pitched in two goals to bring his season total to 20.

Two minutes into overtime, forward Rocco Grimaldi stole the puck following a face-off in Rockford's zone, carried it down the ice, and danced around Salminen to pick up the Hogs' eighth overtime win of the season.

The Moose snagged a 1-0 lead halfway through the frame when forward Henri Nikkanen tipped in a shot from defenseman Tyrel Bauer at the right point at 9:21. The IceHogs answered back at 11:42 after forward Bobby Lynch directed a centering pass to the crease, and forward Luke Philp was waiting to go gloveside on Manitoba goaltender Oskari Salminen to even the score 1-1.

Manitoba regained the lead before the first intermission when forward Dominic Toninato fired a shot off the rush past the blocker of Rockford netminder Arvid Soderblom at 14:45, taking a 2-1 lead.

Rockford controlled most of the highly physical second period. After forward Morgan Adams-Moisan dropped the gloves with Bauer at 5:29, the IceHogs tallied a pair of goals to take a 3-2 lead halfway through the middle period. Loading up on a cross-ice pass from Filip Roos, Lynch sniped a one-timer past Salminen at 9:44 on the Hogs' first power play to tie the contest 2-2. Philp followed 30 seconds later with a tip on a shot from defenseman Andy Welinski in the slot at 10:14, taking Rockford's first lead of the night.

As the Moose went on their fourth man advantage, forward Jansen Harkins found the back of the net on a Tic-Tac-Toe passing sequence and tied the contest 3-3 at 15:21 before the second intermission. While there were no penalties in the first period, the second period featured seven penalties for a total of 20 penalty minutes.

After a scoreless third period, the IceHogs had a crucial power play at 18:43 bleed over to start Rockford's 22nd overtime period of the season; however, the Hogs were unable to capitalize on the 43-second man advantage.

Soderblom came in clutch for the IceHogs with two overtime stops and 33 saves on 36 Manitoba shots to earn his eighth win of the season. Salminen saved 24 of 28 Rockford shots but was tagged with the loss.

