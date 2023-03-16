Coyotes Sign Josh Doan; Reports to Roadrunners
March 16, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have signed forward Josh Doan to a three-year entry-level contract, beginning with the 2023-24 NHL season. Doan was drafted by the Coyotes in the second round (37th overall) in the 2021 NHL Draft. As per club policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed. Doan will report to the Tucson Roadrunners (AHL) and will play his first professional game on Friday against the Calgary Wranglers at the Tucson Convention Center Arena.
The Roadrunners host the Calgary Wranglers, AHL affiliate of the Calgary Flames, for a two-game series at home Friday, March 17 and Saturday, March 18. Both games are set to face-off at 7:00 p.m. MST. Friday's series opener features a FREE Pregame St. Patrick's Day Festival on the Plaza outside Tucson Arena featuring food, drinks, and LIVE music. Saturday is a First Responder's Day Doubleheader Presented by Fox Sports 1450AM and iHeartMedia with support from the Arizona Daily Star, beginning with a 4:30 p.m. MST matchup between the Tucson Police Department and Tucson Fire Department. The Roadrunners will be wearing Specialty First Responder's Jerseys when they take the ice against Calgary at 7:00 p.m. that can be bid on immediately after the game with participation from the team. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit TucsonRoadrunners.com/Fun.
"We are very pleased to sign Josh to an entry-level contract," said Armstrong. "Josh has played very well for ASU the past two seasons and has earned this deal. We look forward to continuing to watch his development the remainder of this season in Tucson."
The 21-year-old Doan recorded 16-22-38 and 18 penalty minutes (PIM) in 39 games with Arizona State (NCAA) this season. The Scottsdale, Arizona native also registered 12-25-37 and 54 PIM in 35 games with the Sun Devils in 2021-22, setting school records for most points and assists by a freshman.
The 6-foot-1, 183-pound forward was named captain of Arizona State prior to his sophomore season on August 26, 2022.
Prior to Arizona State, Doan spent two years with the Chicago Steel (USHL) and tallied 36-48-84 and 53 PIM in 98 games. In 2020-21, Doan finished third in the USHL in scoring with 31-39-70 in 53 games and helped the Steel win the Clark Cup.
Doan is the son of former Coyotes captain Shane Doan.
