It's Time to Rally the Valley

March 16, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Lehigh Valley, PA - The 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs are nearly here. It's time to Rally The Valley!

The playoffs are sure to be an exciting time for both the team and the region! As we witnessed with recent sports playoff runs for teams in the Philadelphia area, playoff games bring an unparalleled & magical excitement to the neighboring communities!

The Phantoms, the AHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, have had a successful season thus far, and are currently 31-23-6. The top six teams in the Atlantic Division qualify for the Calder Cup playoffs, which will begin in mid-April. Currently, the Phantoms Magic Number to make the playoffs is: 19. Our fans can follow along with the Phantoms "Push for the Playoffs" the remainder of the regular season at: phantomshockey.com/push-to-playoffs

Fans can continue to show their support for the team by using the hashtag #RallyTheValley on social media, as we continue our "Push to the Playoffs" with remaining regular season home games on:

Fri. March 17 @ 7:05 pm (vs. Hershey Bears)

Sun. March 19 @ 4:05 pm (vs. WBS Penguins)

Fri. March 31 @ 7:05 pm (vs. WBS Penguins)

Sat. April 1 @ 7:05 pm (vs. Hartford Wolf Pack)

Fri. April 7 @ 7:05 pm (vs. Charlotte Checkers)

Sat. April 8 @ 7:05 pm (vs. Springfield Thunderbirds)

Fri. April 14 (vs. Charlotte Checkers)

Provident Bank, who was named as the presenting sponsor for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms Playoffs, is honored to be a part of the experience. As presenting sponsor, Provident Bank will have prominent branding throughout the playoff season, including on promotional materials, and the team's website and social media channels.

Playoff ticket strips, including tickets in the same seats for all potential five rounds of playoffs, will go on sale tomorrow, Friday, March 17 at 10 AM at PhantomsHockey.com, or by emailing ticketsales@phantomshockey.com. Strips will include three division semi-final rounds, one conference finals round, and the Calder Cup Finals. Playoff strips will allow fans to reserve the same seats to all potential playoff games, so they will not miss a moment of the action!

