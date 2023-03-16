Manitoba Falls to Rockford in OT

The Manitoba Moose (31-19-5-3) faced the Rockford IceHogs (28-22-5-4) on Wednesday evening at BMO Center. Manitoba was coming off a 4-2 loss against Iowa on Sunday afternoon.

Manitoba opened the scoring halfway through the first period. Kristian Reichel dropped the puck at the point to Tyrel Bauer, who fired a shot on goal. Henri Nikkanen tipped the disc on its way and past Arvid Soderblom. The IceHogs evened the score a couple minutes later, as Luke Philp tapped a backdoor feed past Oskari Salminen. Manitoba reclaimed its lead late in the first. Dominic Toninato took off on an odd-man rush, powered his way around a Rockford defenceman and beat Soderblom with a quick slot shot. Manitoba held a 2-1 lead with the shots tied 8-8 after 20 minutes.

Rockford tied the contest on the power play halfway through the second frame. Bobby Lynch fired a hard one-timer inside the far post. Rockford struck again 30 seconds later, as Philp found twine off a shift of IceHogs pressure. Manitoba tied the contest during a five-on-three power play in the final five minutes of the period. Leon Gawanke passed to Declan Chisholm, who quickly moved the disc across the seam to Jansen Harkins. The forward dropped to a knee and beat Soderblom from the side of the cage. The game remained tied 3-3 into the intermission. Manitoba held a 22-20 edge in shots.

Neither side was able to find twine in the third frame. Rockford was granted a late power play chance, but Salminen and the Moose stacked up and killed the first portion as the horn sounded. Manitoba doubled up Rockford 12-6 in shots in the third. The Moose killed off the rest of the penalty in overtime, but Rockford found the eventual winner. Rocco Grimaldi streaked in on a breakaway and dangled the winner home. Salminen was hit with the loss and ended with 24 stops, while Soderblom picked up the win on 33 saves.

Quotable

Moose Forward Kristian Reichel (Click for full interview)

"It was a good game. I think we battled really hard. It was a really good game from us. We only got one point but we wanted two, so we're disappointed. We need to move on and be ready for Saturday."

Statbook

Leon Gawanke is the 39th player, and seventh defenceman, in Moose franchise history to reach the 100-career point mark

Dominic Toninato's goal matched his previous career-high of 14

Tyrel Bauer has two points (2A) his past three games

Declan Chisholm has recorded assists in consecutive games

What's Next?

The Moose travel to Chicago to tangle with the Wolves at Allstate Arena on Saturday, March 18. Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m. CT. You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports the new Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV.

Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

