Dominik Shine Buries Game-Winner in Overtime Against Cleveland
March 16, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
CLEVELAND - Dominik Shine scored the game-winner in overtime to propel the Grand Rapids Griffins to a 4-3 win against the Cleveland Monsters on Thursday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Shine's heroics have placed the Griffins within eight points of a playoff spot with a game in hand against the Iowa Wild. The goal was his 50th as pro as well as the 100th point of his professional career. Danny O'Regan continued his blistering stretch of play with his point streak reaching four games (2-3-5). In his last 13 outings, the veteran forward has 15 points and only two appearances without adding a point to the ledger (6-9-15). Taro Hirose continues to move up the all-time assist leaderboard for Grand Rapids with one in the win and nine apples in as many outings. Hirose is currently seventh on the list with 119 assists and is only three helpers away from tying Nathan Paetsch for sixth.
Cleveland struck first at 3:54 in the opening period, as Josh Dunne rifled a shot from the left circle past the catching glove of Alex Nedeljkovic (W, 23 saves). Austin Czarnik wasted little time tying the game back up, lighting the lamp at 6:17 from the top of the right circle. His one-timer flew through traffic and slipped between the pads of Jet Greaves for his 14th goal of the season. O'Regan nearly took the lead for the Griffins on a breakaway by shooting a backhander from the crease, but Greaves batted away the shot at 14:46.
After nearly scoring in the first, O'Regan got on the scoreboard with a power-play goal at 10:10 in the second by shooting past the outstretched left pad of Greaves to take the lead. The tally is the sixth-consecutive game with a man-advantage goal for Grand Rapids and its eighth during that span. The Monsters recorded a power-play goal of their own with 3:08 to go, as Dunne buried his second of the night.
Riley Sawchuk posted his second goal of the season at 14:23 in the final frame, spinning and firing a shot over the left shoulder of Greaves and into the top shelf on the doorstep. Marcus Bjork quickly responded with 3:01 remaining after his shot ricocheted off the left skate of Nedeljkovic and into the cage to send the game to overtime.
At 2:16 in the extra session, the Griffins broke away on an odd-man rush. Jared McIsaac split two defenders with his pass to find Shine, who used a backhanded shot to beat Greaves and secure two points for Grand Rapids.
Notes
- The Griffins are unbeaten in regulation in their last four matchups (3-0-0-1).
- O'Regan's power-play tally was his 300th professional point.
- Hirose's assist on O'Regan's goal was his 50th point of the campaign.
Box Score
Grand Rapids 1 1 1 1 - 4
Cleveland 1 1 1 0 - 3
1st Period-1, Cleveland, Dunne 18 (Luoto, Whelan), 3:54. 2, Grand Rapids, Czarnik 14 (Bliss), 6:17. Penalties-Edvinsson Gr (tripping), 10:32.
2nd Period-3, Grand Rapids, O'Regan 12 (L'Esperance, Hirose), 10:10 (PP). 4, Cleveland, Dunne 19 (Chinakhov, Fix-Wolansky), 16:52 (PP). Penalties-Viro Gr (interference), 0:59; Miller Cle (interference), 10:00; Lashoff Gr (tripping), 15:29; Sebrango Gr (roughing), 15:29; Sweezey Cle (roughing), 15:29.
3rd Period-5, Grand Rapids, Sawchuk 2 (Weatherby, Spezia), 14:23. 6, Cleveland, Bjork 6 (Jiricek, Fix-Wolansky), 16:59. Penalties-Tyutyayev Gr (high-sticking), 2:15; Miller Cle (high-sticking), 9:41; Miller Cle (unsportsmanlike conduct), 11:41; Angle Cle (high-sticking), 17:44.
OT Period-7, Grand Rapids, Shine 13 (McIsaac, Weatherby), 2:16. Penalties-No Penalties
Shots on Goal-Grand Rapids 13-6-11-3-33. Cleveland 9-11-6-0-26.
Power Play Opportunities-Grand Rapids 1 / 4; Cleveland 1 / 4.
Goalies-Grand Rapids, Nedeljkovic 12-8-3 (26 shots-23 saves). Cleveland, Greaves 13-11-5 (33 shots-29 saves).
A-6,192
Three Stars
1. GR O'Regan (goal); 2. GR Sawchuk (goal); 3. CLE Dunne (two goals).
Record / Next Game
Grand Rapids: 25-27-4-3 (57 pts.) / Sat., March 18 at Milwaukee 7 p.m.
Cleveland: 25-25-5-2 (57 pts.) / Sat., March 18 vs Belleville 7 p.m.
Images from this story
|
Grand Rapids Griffins' Dominik Shine in action
(Cleveland Monsters)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 16, 2023
- Dominik Shine Buries Game-Winner in Overtime Against Cleveland - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Monsters Pick Up Point in 4-3 Overtime Loss to Griffins - Cleveland Monsters
- Toronto Marlies Host Charlotte Checkers in St. Patrick's Day Battle - Toronto Marlies
- San Diego Gulls To Host Annual Hockey Is For Everyone Night This Saturday, March 18 - San Diego Gulls
- Ads Host Two this Weekend - Milwaukee Admirals
- Coyotes Sign Josh Doan; Reports to Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Coyotes Sign Josh Doan; Reports to Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Abbotsford Canucks vs Ontario Reign Series Preview - Abbotsford Canucks
- Blues Recall G Joel Hofer; T-Birds Sign G Garret Sparks to PTO - Springfield Thunderbirds
- It's Time to Rally the Valley - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Monsters Sign Forward Justin Pearson to Two-Year AHL Contract - Cleveland Monsters
- Snively Returns to Chocolate and White - Hershey Bears
- San Diego Gulls Release Quinn Wichers from Professional Tryout - San Diego Gulls
- Roadrunners to Host Free Pregame St. Patrick's Day Party Friday, March 17 - Tucson Roadrunners
- Griffins to Host Chicago on Winning Wednesday - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Manitoba Falls to Rockford in OT - Manitoba Moose
- Firebirds Earn Spot in Calder Cup Playoffs - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Grimaldi Scores OT Winner in Rockford Home Debut - Rockford IceHogs
- Thomson Helps Lift Belleville Sens to Important Win - Belleville Senators
- Subban Backstops Amerks to Shutout Win Over Rocket - Rochester Americans
- Stars Drop Choppy Stalemate in Bakersfield - Texas Stars
- Firebirds Hand Wild 4-1 Road Defeat - Iowa Wild
- Garrett Wilson Second Hattie But Phantoms Fall 6-3 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Grand Rapids Griffins Stories
- Dominik Shine Buries Game-Winner in Overtime Against Cleveland
- Griffins to Host Chicago on Winning Wednesday
- Griffins Sign Jan Bednar to Two-Year Deal
- Czarnik, Luff Reassigned to Grand Rapids
- Griffins Continue to Battle for Playoff Spot with Three Games this Week