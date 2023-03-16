Ads Host Two this Weekend
March 16, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - The Admirals will wrap up a five-game homestand this weekend with a pair of games at Panther Arena, beginning Friday night at 7 pm against Chicago and then concluding Saturday at 6 pm versus Grand Rapids.
Click here for photos of the Admirals/Brewers Bucket Hats.
On Friday night the Admirals will honor team Captain Cole Schneider with his own bobblehead. The first 2,500 fans through the gates will take one home, courtesy of Wrangler. In addition, the Admirals will wear special St. Patrick themed jerseys that will be auctioned off via online silent auction with the proceeds going benefitting the Admirals Power-Play Foundation. Fans can bid on those jerseys at http://admirals.gesture.com
Friday is also a Ian's Pizza Student Night where students can get a ticket to the game and a slice of Ian's Pizza (in store only) for just $13 with their student ID.
Then on Saturday night the first 2,500 fans will receive an Admirals/Brewers Reversable Bucket Hat, courtesy of the Brewers. In addition, it's the first opportunity for fans to go on the 2-Man Advantage, which features a ticket to the game and a ticket to one of two 2023 Brewers games for just $22! To order the 2-Man Advantage fans should visit http://www.brewers.com/admirals.
Fans can also purchase regular tickets to the game by visiting the Admirals website at www.milwaukeeadmirals.com, by calling 414-227-0550 or by visiting the team's office's at 510 W. Kilbourn Ave in the basement of the Milwaukee Theatre.
