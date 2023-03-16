San Diego Gulls Release Quinn Wichers from Professional Tryout

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today the American Hockey League (AHL) club has released defenseman Quinn Wichers from his professional tryout (PTO).

Wichers, 25 (8/19/97), appeared in 10 games with San Diego this season, recording an AHL career-high 13 penalty minutes (PIM). He also earned four assists and 12 penalty minutes (PIM) in 35 games this season with the Rapid City Rush of the ECHL. The 6-4, 216-pound blueliner collected 2-12=14 points and 31 PIM in 78 career ECHL games with Rapid City (2021-23). In 2021-22, Wicher earned 2-8=10 points in 43 games with the Rush, setting ECHL career highs in all scoring categories and games played. In addition, he posted four assists in 11 ECHL postseason contests, finishing second among team defensemen in assists and points (0-4=4).

A native of Metcalf, Ontario, Wichers went scoreless with four PIM in 16 AHL games with the Tucson Roadrunners in 2021-22. He made his AHL debut on Dec. 11, 2021 against the Stockton Heat and finished the season with an AHL career-high +2 rating on Mar. 25, 2022 at Henderson.

The defenseman spent four seasons with Mercyhurst University of the Atlantic Hockey Association (AHA), recording 1-8=9 points and 91 PIM in 118 NCAA contests from 2017-2021, serving as team captain in 2020-21. He helped the team finish as AHA regular season champions in 2017-18, posting 0-3=3 points with 35 PIM and a +12 rating in 30 games.

Wichers also played in 207 career Central Canada Hockey League (CCHL) games with the Kemptville 73s, collecting 17-61=78 points with 162 PIM from 2012-17. He skated in nine postseason contests, going scoreless with four PIM.

