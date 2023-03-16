Stars Drop Choppy Stalemate in Bakersfield

March 16, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release









Bakersfield Condors' Noah Philp and Texas Stars' Oskari Laaksonen and Remi Poirier on the ice

(Texas Stars, Credit: Bakersfield Condors) Bakersfield Condors' Noah Philp and Texas Stars' Oskari Laaksonen and Remi Poirier on the ice(Texas Stars, Credit: Bakersfield Condors)

BAKERSFIELD, California - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, were defeated 2-1 by the Bakersfield Condors Wednesday night at Mechanics Bank Arena.

Justin Bailey broke the scoreless tie when he redirected a pass by Raphael Lavoie behind Remi Poirier near the right post 12:41 into the opening period. Despite doubling up the Condors in shots on goal 6-3 after 20 minutes of play, the Stars trailed 1-0.

Following a scoreless second period, James Hamblin scored an empty-net goal for Bakersfield to make it 2-0 with 2:17 remaining in regulation. However, the Stars eventually spoiled the shutout bid of Calvin Pickard when Matej Blumel scored his 18th goal of the season with six seconds left in the third period.

While falling 2-1 in the stalemate, Texas was edged 17-16 in shots on goal. The 33 combined shots flirted with a franchise record for fewest combined shots in a game (32 shots on 12-15-2009 vs. the Houston Aeros).

In goal, Pickard and Poirier each made 15 saves on 16 shots. Pickard picked up the win for the Condors while Poirier came down with the loss.

The Stars wrap up their current six-game road trip around California when they head to San Jose next for a pair of games against the Barracuda at Tech CU Arena. The series begins Friday night at 9:00 p.m. CT.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 16, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.