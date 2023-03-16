Monsters Pick Up Point in 4-3 Overtime Loss to Griffins

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Grand Rapids Griffins 4-3 in overtime on Thursday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the overtime loss, the Monsters are now 25-25-5-2 and currently in seventh place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Josh Dunne opened the scoring at 3:54 of the first period with helpers from Joona Luoto and Alex Whelan, but the Griffins responded with a tally from Austin Czarnik at 6:17 knotting the game 1-1 after 20 minutes. Grand Rapids struck first in the middle frame after a power-play marker from Danny O'Regan at 10:10, but Dunne grabbed his second of the night on the man advantage at 16:52 assisted by Yegor Chinakhov and Trey Fix-Wolansky sending the Cleveland to the final intermission tied 2-2. The back-and-forth continued into the third period beginning with Riley Sawchuk for the Griffins at 14:23 followed by Marcus Bjork at 16:59 off feeds from David Jiricek and Fix-Wolansky forcing overtime. Grand Rapids' Dominik Shine scored at 2:16 of the extra frame bringing the final score to 4-3.

Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 29 saves in defeat while Grand Rapids' Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 23 shots for the win.

The Monsters homestand continues against the Belleville Senators on Saturday, March 18, with a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 1 1 1 0 - 3 GR 1 1 1 1 - 4

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM CLE 26 1/4 3/4 10 min / 5 inf GR 33 1/4 3/4 10 min / 5 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Greaves OT 29 4 13-11-5 GR Nedeljkovic W 23 3 11-8-3 Cleveland Record: 25-25-5-2, 7th North Division Grand Rapids Record: 24-27-4-3, 7th Central Division

