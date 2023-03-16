Thomson Helps Lift Belleville Sens to Important Win
March 16, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
(Belleville Senators, Credit: Belleville Senators' Dylan Ferguson, Graham McPhee and Egor Sokolov on game night)
BELLEVILLE, ON - A late game-winner from Lassi Thomson and a four-assist effort from Cole Cassels helped lift the Belleville Senators to a critical 4-3 victory over the Utica Comets on Wednesday night at CAA Arena.
Following the win, the Senators now sit in the fifth and final Calder Cup playoff position in the North Division with 12 games remaining.
Utica opened the scoring 25 seconds into the contest when Nolan Foote capitalized with a wrist shot from the left-side circle. However, Belleville quickly responded after Jake Lucchini capitalized on his breakaway opportunity to get the Senators on the board with his 15th of the season. The tallying would continue throughout the frame as the Senators retook their advantage through a Jacob Bernard-Docker goal from the high slot. But once more, the Comets answered with a redirection from Timur Ibragimov to even the score heading into the intermission.
In the second, sophomore phenom Roby Jarventie notched his 12th of the campaign on the power play to give the Senators a 3-2 lead after forty minutes.
A late offensive push from the Comets saw Nolan Foote collect his second of the evening with an extra attacker on the ice at the 18:49 mark of the third. Shortly after, Belleville again showed their resolve as the aforementioned Thomson secured the victory, finding the back of the net with only thirteen seconds remaining in regulation time.
The Senators return to action on Saturday night when they visit the Cleveland Monsters, with puck drop scheduled for 7:00 p.m from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Sound Bytes: Foward Cole Cassels: "I like our effort. I love our goaltending. I love everything right now."
