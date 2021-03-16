Tomkins and McLaughlin Lead Rockford to Another 2-1 OT Win
March 16, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
Grand Rapids Griffins face off with the Rockford IceHogs
(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins)
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Twice in four nights at Van Andel Arena, the Grand Rapids Griffins dominated the shots on goal category against the Rockford IceHogs but went to overtime tied at 1-1. And twice in four nights, Dylan McLaughlin repaid goalie Matt Tomkins for his efforts by scoring in the extra session, this time just 19 seconds in to give the visitors a 2-1 win on Tuesday.
The result spoiled a solid performance from Calvin Pickard, who was reassigned to the Griffins from the Detroit Red Wings' taxi squad on Monday. He finished with 20 saves in his first game with Grand Rapids in more than a year and his first full game in North America this season.
The Griffins converted a Rockford turnover into a 1-0 lead 10:26 into the first period. From the right corner, Alec Regula threw the puck into the circle where it was picked off by Dylan McIlrath, who immediately found Chase Pearson on the doorstep for a redirection past Tomkins.
Gabriel Gagne pulled the IceHogs even during a scramble around Pickard's net 1:15 into the second, tapping McLaughlin's feed from the left side into a yawning cage.
Despite out-shooting Rockford 15-9 in the second, 16-3 in the third and 47-21 during regulation, the Griffins could not break through Tomkins again, failing on five power play chances for the game.
That enabled McLaughlin to repeat his heroics from Saturday, as he found a loose puck in the right circle and immediately roofed it over Pickard on the first shift of overtime.
Notes
- The Griffins have earned points in all four home games this season (2-0-2-0), plus four straight outings (2-0-2-0) and eight of their last nine games overall (6-1-2-0), as well as in each of their five clashes with Rockford (3-0-2-0).
- After setting his career-high with 42 saves in the IceHogs' 2-1 overtime win on Saturday, Tomkins trumped that total with 46 stops tonight.
- In the five-game season series, Grand Rapids has now out-shot Rockford by a massive 200-96 margin.
- Turner Elson made his 200th regular season appearance as a Griffin, one game after McIlrath did the same.
Rockford 0 1 0 1 - 2
Grand Rapids 1 0 0 0 - 1
1st Period-1, Grand Rapids, Pearson 2 (McIlrath), 10:26. Penalties-Krutil Rfd (tripping), 0:27; Krutil Rfd (high-sticking), 7:43; Lashoff Gr (tripping), 17:59.
2nd Period-2, Rockford, Gagne 1 (McLaughlin, Franson), 1:15. Penalties-MacLeod Gr (slashing), 6:18; G. Mitchell Rfd (interference), 13:17.
3rd Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Lindstrom Gr (tripping), 4:15; Barratt Rfd (slashing), 5:43; McKay Rfd (high-sticking), 10:50.
OT Period-3, Rockford, McLaughlin 2 (Phillips), 0:19. Penalties-No Penalties
Shots on Goal-Rockford 9-9-3-1-22. Grand Rapids 16-15-16-0-47.
Power Play Opportunities-Rockford 0 / 3; Grand Rapids 0 / 5.
Goalies-Rockford, Tomkins 2-5-1 (47 shots-46 saves). Grand Rapids, Pickard 0-0-1 (22 shots-20 saves).
A-750
Three Stars
1. RFD Tomkins (OTW, 46 saves); 2. RFD McLaughlin (OT/GW goal, assist); 3. GR McIlrath (assist)
Record / Next Game
Grand Rapids: 6-3-2-0 (14 pts.) / Fri., March 19 vs. Chicago 6 p.m.
Rockford: 5-8-1-0 (11 pts.) / Fri., March 19 vs. Iowa 6 p.m. CDT
Images from this story
|
Grand Rapids Griffins face off with the Rockford IceHogs
(Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 16, 2021
- Tomkins and McLaughlin Lead Rockford to Another 2-1 OT Win - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Eagles Rally for Thrilling 5-4 Win at Texas - Colorado Eagles
- Wolves Insider: The Gordie Howe Hat Trick - Chicago Wolves
- Silver Knights to Launch 'HSK Today' Radio Program - Henderson Silver Knights
- March 10 Game to Resume April 26 - Binghamton Devils
- American Hockey League Schedules Completion of Suspended Devils-Phantoms Game - AHL
- Plans Announced for Suspended Game of March 10 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Phantoms Power Play - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Gilbert Reassigned to Colorado Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Sound Tigers Celebrate Women's History Month with Their Inaugural "Women in Sports" Panel - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce Partnership with Hijole Tequila - Henderson Silver Knights
- Game #13 Ontario at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce Partnership with Hijole Tequila - Henderson Silver Knights
- Physical Game Is the Key to Cale Fleury' Development - Laval Rocket
- Game Preview: Condors Look for Nine Straight Wins at 6 p.m. in San Jose - Bakersfield Condors
- Bears Weekly: Dates with Devils on Tap for Chocolate and White - Hershey Bears
- Belleville Senators Announce Two Schedule Changes - Belleville Senators
- Syracuse Crunch, Rochester Americans Game Rescheduled for March 26 - Syracuse Crunch
- Amerks Announce Make-Up Date with Crunch - Rochester Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.