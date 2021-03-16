American Hockey League Schedules Completion of Suspended Devils-Phantoms Game
March 16, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League has announced the scheduling of the completion of AHL Game #123, which was suspended after one period of play on March 10 in Newark, N.J.
The Binghamton Devils and Lehigh Valley Phantoms will complete the game on Monday, April 26, at 6 p.m. ET., at RWJ Barnabas Health Hockey House in Newark.
The score was tied at 1-1 after one period when the game was suspended due to league COVID-19 protocols. The game will resume on Apr. 26 from that point.
RESCHEDULED: AHL Game #123 - Lehigh Valley at Binghamton - from Wed., Mar. 10 to Mon., Apr. 26, 6 p.m. ET (completion of suspended game)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 16, 2021
- March 10 Game to Resume April 26 - Binghamton Devils
- American Hockey League Schedules Completion of Suspended Devils-Phantoms Game - AHL
- Plans Announced for Suspended Game of March 10 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Phantoms Power Play - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Gilbert Reassigned to Colorado Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Sound Tigers Celebrate Women's History Month with Their Inaugural "Women in Sports" Panel - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce Partnership with Hijole Tequila - Henderson Silver Knights
- Game #13 Ontario at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce Partnership with Hijole Tequila - Henderson Silver Knights
- Physical Game Is the Key to Cale Fleury' Development - Laval Rocket
- Game Preview: Condors Look for Nine Straight Wins at 6 p.m. in San Jose - Bakersfield Condors
- Bears Weekly: Dates with Devils on Tap for Chocolate and White - Hershey Bears
- Belleville Senators Announce Two Schedule Changes - Belleville Senators
- Syracuse Crunch, Rochester Americans Game Rescheduled for March 26 - Syracuse Crunch
- Amerks Announce Make-Up Date with Crunch - Rochester Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.