Bears Weekly: Dates with Devils on Tap for Chocolate and White

March 16, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears are a third of the way through the shortened 2020-2021 American Hockey League season, and through 12 games, the Chocolate and White own a 7-3-2-0 record, good for 16 points, sitting in 3rd place in the North Division. The Bears will look to continue their success versus the Binghamton Devils this week, playing a pair of games versus New Jersey's minor league club. Hershey is a perfect 4-0-0-0 versus the Devils this season. The Bears battle Binghamton (in Newark, New Jersey) on Friday, then host the Devils on Sunday at GIANT Center.

The Chocolate and White only played one game last week. The club was supposed to play in Newark last Friday versus Binghamton, but the game was rescheduled due to COVID protocol issues with the Devils. The contest will now take place on April 28.

With a full week off between games, Hershey could not continue its strong play on home ice, falling to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Sunday by a 4-1 score at GIANT Center. The loss snapped Hershey's four-game win streak in Chocolatetown, and was also the first time the Bears lost in regulation at home after starting the season 4-0-2-0 at GIANT Center.

Last Sunday's game started strong with the Bears taking a 1-0 lead on their first shot of the game. Damien Riat scored the Bears lone goal of the game, snapping a wrist shot past Phantoms netminder Zane McIntyre to make it 1-0 just 1:36 into the contest. The Phantoms tied the game less than a minute later on Tyson Foerster's first professional goal, and Lehigh Valley added two power play goals in the opening period to grab a 3-1 lead through 20 minutes.

The Phantoms added insurance in the second period on Wade Allison's first pro goal at 7:23 to make it 4-1. Hershey could not beat McIntyre, who earned the win in goal with 32 saves. The Bears went 0-for-4 on the power play in the loss.

UPCOMING GAMES:

-Friday, Mar. 19 at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

-Sunday, Mar. 21 vs. Binghamton, 4 p.m.

HERSHEY BEARS NEWS AND NOTES:

CAM THE MAN: Veteran defender Cameron Schilling has logged assists in four of his past six games, giving him six points on the season (1g, 5a), good for most among all Hershey defenders. In four games versus rival Lehigh Valley this season, Schilling has four points (1g, 3a), the most of any Bear in the season series. The Indiana native is 11 points from 200 in his AHL career, collecting 44 goals and 145 helpers over his 554 games.

BLAKE IS BACK: Forward Blake Pietila returned to Hershey's lineup last Sunday after missing the previous six games due to illness. Pietila returned to the ice for the first time since Feb. 20 and made an immediate impact, tallying his first point as a Bear with a first period assist on Damien Riat's goal.

WAY TO GO PAUL: Defender Paul LaDue is approaching his 200th professional game, a milestone he could hit this week if he dresses in both contests versus Binghamton. LaDue, who has three assists in seven games with Hershey this season, has 66 points in 129 career AHL games while adding 18 points in 69 NHL contests with Los Angeles.

DEALING WITH THE DEVILS: Hershey is set to play a pair of games versus Binghamton this week, and so far this season, the Bears are a perfect 4-0-0-0 versus the Devils. Garrett Pilon (2g, 3a), Brett Leason (4 g, 0a), and Kody Clark (3g, 0a) lead the way offensively versus the Devils this season. A total of 19 different Bears have recorded a point versus Binghamton this season while three different goaltenders have defeated the Devils.

TURN THE POWER ON: Hershey's power play has had many good looks and close calls, but the club is hoping for a breakout week on the man-advantage. The Bears are currently just 4-for-40 on the power play, sitting at 10% and 27th of 28 teams in the AHL this season.

BEARS BITES: Forward Damien Riat scored his first goal at GIANT Center and his first goal since Feb. 17 in last Sunday's loss to Lehigh Valley...The Bears scored the game's first goal in last Sunday's game, marking the 9th time this year they have struck first. The Bears are 5-2-2-0 when notching the game's icebreaker...Hershey defender Tyler Nanne, who has joined the team at practice after recovering from an injury sustained in South Carolina (ECHL), celebrates his 25th birthday on Wednesday...Former Bears netminder Vitek Vanecek earned his first NHL shutout with Washington, blanking Buffalo with 23 saves Monday.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.