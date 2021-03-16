Gilbert Reassigned to Colorado Eagles

CEDAR PARK, TX. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that defenseman Dennis Gilbert has been reassigned to the Eagles by the team's NHL affiliate. Gilbert has yet to make his Eagles debut, but has appeared in three games this season with the Avalanche.

Gilbert was selected in the third round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks and was acquired by the Avalanche in a trade with Chicago last October. The 23-year-old comes to the Eagles having posted one goal, three assists and 45 penalty minutes in 25 total NHL contests with the Blackhawks and Avalanche. Gilbert has also skated in 93 AHL games with the Rockford IceHogs, generating six goals, 15 assists and 113 PIM's across two seasons.

Colorado will return to action when the Eagles take on the Texas Stars at H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas on Tuesday, March 16th at 6:00pm MT. Fans can catch every game this season live on "The Home of the Colorado Eagles," 92.9 The Bear or on AHLTV.

