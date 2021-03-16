Sound Tigers Celebrate Women's History Month with Their Inaugural "Women in Sports" Panel

March 16, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Sound Tigers News Release







BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Sound Tigers, American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, hosted their inaugural Women in Sports virtual panel discussion on Monday night in celebration of Women's History Month and the National Hockey League's Gender Equality Month.

The panel consisted of six key women in the Sound Tigers' front office, who shared insight on beginning a career in professional sports with college students from 11 schools: University of Connecticut, Quinnipiac University, Sacred Heart University, University of Saint Joseph, Post University, Albertus Magnus College, Fairfield University, University of New Haven, University of Bridgeport, Southern Connecticut State University and the Black Girl Hockey Club.

"I think it's extremely important to showcase the growth of women in the sports industry over the last five to 10 years and how much positive change has come because of that," Sound Tigers President of Business Operations Brent Rossi said. "We have so many talented women in our organization and what's clear is that it's very important to them to help educate and motivate the next wave of women in sports."

The concept was initially created by the team's community relations manager, Carly Barrett, to help inspire students who might be interested in a career in sports. It is the first step towards many more mentorship opportunities and programs.

"We're a small staff here at the Sound Tigers, but there's a large number of women represented," Rossi said. "Their creativity and ideas do not go unnoticed."

The panel included each of the following Sound Tigers' front office members, who shared specific details of their career path to their current positions. The full panel discussion can be accessed HERE.

Tarah Kelly, Group Sales Representative: A native of Milford, Kelly graduated from Southern Connecticut State University in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in sports management and a minor in journalism. Previously, she worked with the Los Angeles Kings in the hockey development department and has been with the Sound Tigers for more than three seasons as a group sales representative. Her main focus is to grow youth hockey in Connecticut and the surrounding states.

Carly Barrett, Community Relations Manager: A native of Hamden, Barrett graduated from Quinnipiac University with a bachelor's degree in public relations in 2019 and a Master of Science in public relations in 2020. While at Quinnipiac, she worked with the men's ice hockey team assisting with video, game statistics, and other operational functions. In her current role with the Sound Tigers, she works with local organizations to develop programming that improves the community overall.

Katie Lynn Bostic, Social Media Manager: A native of Akron, Ohio, Bostic graduated from Ohio State University in 2016 with a bachelor's degree in sport industry and a minor in economics. While attending Ohio State, she was active in "Block O", the official student section of Ohio State Athletics and the largest student organization on campus. She also interned with the Fan Experience and Promotions Department at OSU while serving as the Director of Gymnastics Operations in "Block O." Following graduation, Bostic has held numerous roles within the industry including positions with the Atlanta Braves, Columbus Cottonmouths, Columbus Lions and USA Baseball before arriving in Bridgeport.

Kailee Collins, Creative Services Coordinator: A native of Willington, Collins graduated from the University of Connecticut in 2020 with a bachelor's degree in digital media and design with a minor in dramatic arts. While at school, she worked for the men's ice hockey team and eventually moved on to become a video production specialist for the athletic department, part of their live game production for basketball. She also interned as a creative for Allied Global Marketing and Live Nation.

Erin Constantino, Season Ticket Retention Specialist: A native of Leominster, Mass., Constantino graduated from Sacred Heart University in 2020 with a bachelor's degree in marketing and a minor in sport management. While at school, she completed her work study credit with the Sacred Heart University Strength and Conditioning team from 2018-2020 and the men's hockey team as a social media assistant from 2016-2019. In 2018, Erin became the sales and marketing intern with the Sound Tigers.

Payton Chiaro, Group Sales Representative: A native of Southington, Chiaro graduated from the University of New Haven in 2020 with a bachelor's degree in business management. She started her career with the Sound Tigers in 2019 as a sales intern before expanding her skillset and was offered a position with the team last May.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.