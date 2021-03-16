Henderson Silver Knights Announce Partnership with Hijole Tequila

HENDERSONÂ - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today, March 16, that the organization has entered into a multi-year sponsorship with Hijole Tequila, making Hijole an official tequila sponsor of the Henderson Silver Knights. The Guadalajara, Mexico based company, whose parent company is XOY Capital, is best known for their award-winning Ultra-Premium Silver Tequila.

"We're excited to announce this multi-year agreement with Hijole Tequila," saidÂ Kerry Bubolz, President ofÂ Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. "We look forward to helping introduce their ultra-premium tequila to hockey fans in all of Southern Nevada."

"We are very happy to partner with theÂ SilverÂ Knights organization and introduce our tequila to its loyal and enthusiastic fan base,"Â saidÂ Carlos Lazo Reyes, the CEO and Founder of Hijole tequila.Â "We hope that when the Silver Knights score a goal that fans will have the urge to yell our brand name 'Hijole,' which is a traditional Mexican expression of exhilaration."

As an official tequila sponsor of the Henderson Silver Knights, Hijole (pronouncedÂ ee-ho-lay) will receive branding rights to one bar at the Henderson Event Center, the future home of the Henderson Silver Knights. Hijole will also obtain title sponsorship to one Silver Knights home game per year for the duration of the term, as well as in-arena signage, advertisements, presence on the team website and co-branded marketing opportunities.

