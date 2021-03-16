Wolves Insider: The Gordie Howe Hat Trick

During the opening third of the Chicago Wolves season, a lot of attention was bestowed on Seth Jarvis, Jamieson Rees, Ryan Suzuki and Phil Tomasino. Not just because they started the season as teenagers, but because they were NHL first- and second-round picks and they've been productive beyond their years while playing against men for the first time.

Forward Tanner Jeannot, on the other hand, wasn't an NHL draft pick. In his first two professional seasons, spent mostly with the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals, he produced 12 goals and 19 assists in 94 games. But from the moment the 23-year-old from Estevan, Saskatchewan, arrived at preseason camp, he has been a leader on and off the ice.

Perhaps it's a coincidence, but the Wolves posted a 1-2-0-1 record while Jeannot wasn't with the team due to a recall from the Nashville Predators that led to his NHL debut on March 2. Once Jeannot (5G, 8A in eight games) returned to the Wolves last week, they moved to 8-0-0-0 with him in the lineup thanks to 4-0 and 6-2 wins at Iowa. In the first game, Jeannot scored a goal, handed out an assist and fought Wild heavyweight Cody McLeod. That marked the Wolves' first Gordie Howe hat trick since Keegan Kolesar on Nov. 23, 2018.

Wolves head coach Ryan Warsofsky gushed about Jeannot when he talked with The Athletic's Nashville beat reporter Adam Vingan:

"This guy's a pro. He's built like a pro. He's big, strong, physical. He's probably our captain if we were to put a "C" on someone. He goes about his business the right way. He pulls the group around him in the right direction. He does the little things well that probably the average fan doesn't see. He wins the walls. He's good defensively. He's got a little bit of scoring touch that I don't think people give him credit for. He just plays the game the right way, a little bit of an old-school dynamic in him. Just a coachable kid, does what you ask. The reason why our record is what it is is probably because of him."

SIX PLAYERS CHANGING LOCALES

Rookie goaltender Beck Warm and Chicago native Joey Keane earned recalls from loan by the Carolina Hurricanes (NHL) on Tuesday as part of six roster moves for the Wolves. Keane, who grew up in south suburban Homer Glen, owns 8 assists in 13 games while Warm has posted a 5-1 record and 2.02 GAA.

While Warm and Keane went to Carolina, the Wolves received goaltender Antoine Bibeau and defenseman Joakim Ryan on loan from the Hurricanes. Forward Stelio Mattheos was reassigned to Chicago after a week-long stint with the ECHL's Fort Wayne Komets while goaltender Jeremy Helvig shifted from Chicago to Fort Wayne in order to have more access to consistent playing time.

TOP LINE

DOMINIK BOKK

Bokk remained red-hot over the weekend as he scored the game's first goal in Saturday's 4-0 win and Sunday's 6-2 victory. The rookie forward from Germany has scored the Wolves' first goal in each of the last three games. The 21-year-old owns three goals, three assists and a +3 plus/minus rating in 11 games this season.

BECK WARM

Warm stopped all 31 shots he saw Saturday night to earn his first professional shutout and improve his record to 5-1-0 with a 2.02 goals-against average and .944 save percentage. The 21-year-old rookie from Whistler, British Columbia, ranks second among AHL goaltenders in save percentage and seventh in GAA.

TANNER JEANNOT

Jeannot made his National Hockey League debut with the Nashville Predators on March 2 and spent nearly two weeks with the team before returning to the Wolves last week. The physical forward promptly rang up two goals, three assists and 11 penalty minutes to lead the Wolves to two victories at Iowa.

REWIND (2-0-0-0)

SUNDAY, MARCH 14: CHICAGO 6, IOWA 2

The Wolves converted three of their four power-play opportunities and notched a short-handed goal to sweep the weekend series at Wells Fargo Arena.

Rookie forward Dominik Bokk scored the team's first goal for the third game in a row while David Warsofsky, Tanner Jeannot, Max Lajoie, Josh Healey and Phil Tomasino also produced goals.

Goaltender Jeremy Helvig posted 29 saves to improve his record to 4-0-0.

SATURDAY, MARCH 13: CHICAGO 4, IOWA 0

Rookie goaltender Beck Warm recorded the first shutout of his professional career while the Wolves' special teams scored two power plays and went 7-of-7 on the penalty kill.

Forwards Dominik Bokk, Tanner Jeannot, Tommy Novak and Sheldon Rempal each produced one goal and one assist as Chicago scored twice in the second and third periods.

Warm posted 31 saves as the Wolves earned their first shutout since Feb. 7, 2020.

UPCOMING GAMES

Friday, March 19 at Grand Rapids 5 p.m. Van Andel Arena AHLTV

Tuesday, March 23 at Grand Rapids 6 p.m. Van Andel Arena AHLTV

Saturday, March 27 vs. Rockford 7 p.m. Wolves Training Facility AHLTV

Sunday, March 28 at Rockford 4 p.m. Rockford MetroCentre AHLTV

Thursday, April 1 vs. Grand Rapids 2 p.m. Wolves Training Facility AHLTV

