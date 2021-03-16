Eagles Rally for Thrilling 5-4 Win at Texas

CEDAR PARK, TX. - Colorado Eagles forward Jean-Luc Foudy scored the game-tying goal with 11 seconds remaining in regulation, while fellow forward Martin Kaut buried the game-winning goal in overtime to help secure the Eagles 5-4 win over Texas on Tuesday. Foudy netted two goals in the contest, as T.J. Tynan added three assists and defenseman Ian Scheid chipped in with a pair of helpers in the win. Ten different Colorado skaters notched at least one point on the scoresheet, as goaltender Adam Werner made 29 saves on 33 shots to collect his second straight victory in net.

Texas forward Anthony Louis would kick off a flurry of goals in the first period when he snapped a wrister from the high slot past Werner to give the Stars a 1-0 edge at the 9:29 mark of the opening 20 minutes of play.

Colorado would strike back when forward Nick Henry capped off a 2-on-1 rush when he cut across the top of the crease before lifting a backhander past Texas goaltender Thomas Sholl to tie the game at 1-1 with 7:33 remaining in the opening stanza.

Less than two minutes later it would be Foudy who would light the lamp when he snagged a cross-slot pass and snapped a shot from the right-wing circle into the back of the net. The goal was his first as a professional and gave the Eagles a 2-1 advantage at the 14:12 mark of the period.

It would only take 1:10 off the clock before Colorado would again make a mark on the scoresheet, as forward Shane Bowers settled a loose puck at the Stars blue line and flew between the circles, snapping a wrister past Sholl and stretching the Eagles lead to 3-1.

Texas would steal the momentum back when forward Adam Mascherin snagged a rebound at the side of the net and fed the puck home to trim Colorado's advantage to 3-2 with 4:11 left in the first period. Mascherin would level the score just minutes later when he found himself again at the side of the crease, this time retrieving a puck off the left leg pad of Werner and firing it into the back of the net to tie the game at 3-3 at the 17:13 mark of the first frame.

The Stars would earn their first power play of the game in the closing minutes of the period and they would capitalize when Louis connected with a wrist shot from the right-wing circle that would light the lamp and return the lead to Texas, 4-3 with only 2:12 remaining in the period.

As the two teams returned to the ice for the second period of play, the Stars would find themselves with four different power-play opportunities in the middle frame. Despite the heavy workload and being outshot, 18-9 in the period, Werner and company would stand strong, killing off all four of Texas' chances on the man-advantage and heading to the second intermission still trailing, 4-3.

As the third period ticked down inside the final two minutes, the Eagles would pull Werner in favor of the extra attacker and the move would pay off. Foudy skated the puck through the right-wing circle before snapping a shot past Sholl to tie the game at 4-4 with only 11 seconds left in regulation.

With 60 minutes not being enough to determine a winner, the game shifted to sudden-death overtime. Less than two minutes into the extra session, Kaut would split a pair of defenders at the Stars blue line before weaving to the top of the crease and flicking a backhander into the back of the net. The goal was Kaut's first of the season and gave Colorado the 5-4 win at the 1:50 mark of overtime.

The Eagles were outshot in the contest, 33-26 as Colorado finished 0-for-2 on the power play while Texas converted on one of five opportunities on the man-advantage.

Colorado will return to action when the Eagles take on the Texas Stars at H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas on Wednesday, March 17th at 6:00pm MT. Fans can catch every game this season live on "The Home of the Colorado Eagles," 92.9 The Bear or on AHLTV.

