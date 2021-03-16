Plans Announced for Suspended Game of March 10

The American Hockey League has announced the scheduling for the completion of the AHL game of March 10 between the Lehigh Valley Phantoms and Binghamton Devils.

The two teams will complete the game on Monday, April 26 at 6:00 p.m. in Newark, NJ.

The score was tied at 1-1 after one period when the game was suspended due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Devils. The game will resume on April 26 from that point.

