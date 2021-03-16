Belleville Senators Announce Two Schedule Changes
March 16, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The Belleville Senators will have 2 changes to their 2020-21 regular season schedule due to venue timing constraints unrelated to COVID-19.
The March 27th Game vs Stockton Heat will be starting at 4pm ET instead of the originally scheduled 3pm ET.
The May 7th game vs Laval Rocket will now be on May 6th at the same scheduled time of 7pm ET.
All other 2020-21 regular season games will remain as currently scheduled.
