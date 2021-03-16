March 10 Game to Resume April 26

NEWARK - The Binghamton Devils today announced the completion of the March 10 game against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, which was suspended after one period of play, will resume on Monday, April 26 at 6:00 p.m. at RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House.

The score was tied at 1-1 after one period when the game was suspended due to league COVID-19 protocols. The game will resume on April 26 from that point.

The Devils return to the ice Wednesday, March 17 against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms inside PPL Center at 7:05 p.m.

