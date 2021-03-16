Game Preview: Condors Look for Nine Straight Wins at 6 p.m. in San Jose

March 16, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release







SAN JOSE- The Bakersfield Condors hit the road for a 6 p.m. game at the SAP Center against the San Jose Barracuda. Bakersfield has won eight consecutive games. The game will be broadcast live on AHLTV and Fox Sports 970 (iHeartRadio App) driven by Three-Way Chevrolet.

JERSEY RAFFLE - BOUCHARD SATURDAY!

You can win a Evan Bouchard game-worn, signed jersey for just $10 Saturday. He is currently in the NHL with the Edmonton Oilers. Click the button below to get your raffle tickets with the winner announced during the third period tonight.

ENTER TO WIN

PROMOTIONS

BIG BRAND TIRE FIRST GOAL CHALLENGE: Enter on the team's Facebook page starting at noon for your chance to win a complimentary oil change.

YOU WIN WHEN THE CONDORS WIN THANKS TO SAMCO: When the Condors win, screenshot the winning image on the team's Instagram story and bring to any Bakersfield SAMCO location for a complimentary 20 oz. icee or fountain soda within 24 hours.

TONIGHT

The Bakersfield Condors hit the road for a 6 p.m. contest in San Jose. It is game three of a four-game series with the Condors taking the opening two games over the weekend in Bakersfield. The Condors are 3-0-0 against San Jose this season.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Ryan McLeod scored at 2:37 of overtime and the Condors won their eighth straight game on Saturday. McLeod notched his second, four-point (1g-3a) game of the season. Cooper Marody's second hat trick of the season forced the game to overtime in the final minute.

San Jose trailed after two periods on Saturday, but scored twice early in the third to take their first lead of the weekend. C Alexander True had a goal and two assists as the Barracuda picked up a point.

TRIPLE THREAT

Tyler Benson, Ryan McLeod, and Cooper Marody have taken off during the Condors eight-game winning streak. Marody has 17 points (11g-6a) over a nine-game scoring streak. Benson has 16 points (4g-12a) over his current nine-game point streak. McLeod has 12 points (4g-8a) over his last five games.

GET AHEAD, STAY AHEAD

During the Condors eight-game winning streak, the team has only trailed for 14:52.

SKINNER STAYS THE COURSE

Stuart Skinner continues his ascension among AHL goaltenders. His eight wins is most in the AHL. His 1.70 goals against-average is third and at .937, his save percentage is fifth among qualifying netminders.

BENSON DISHES

Tyler Benson leads the AHL in assists with 12.

JOIN US FRIDAY - SOME GREAT DEALS AND NEW MERCHANDISE!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.